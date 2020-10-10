Brokerages Set MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) PT at $33.00

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $356,441 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 42,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,815. The company has a market cap of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.