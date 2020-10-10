Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) vs. JV Group (NYSE:ASZP) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 4.06, suggesting that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.3% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $67.83 billion 0.82 $2.81 billion $1.73 20.34 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 1.30% 0.78% 0.27% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 3 4 1 2.75 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $41.54, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than JV Group.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats JV Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders. We manage a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. We earn asset management income for doing so and align our interests with our clients by investing alongside them. We have an exceptionally strong balance sheet, with over $30 billion of capital invested, primarily in our four listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners. This access to large-scale capital enables us to make investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do. We create value for BAM shareholders in the following ways: As an asset manager Â- by investing both our own capital and that of our investors Â- this enables us to increase the scale of our operations, and enhances our financial returns through base management fees and performance-based income; as an investor and capital allocator Â- we strive to invest at attractive valuations, particularly in value-oriented situations that create opportunities for superior valuation gains and cash flow returns, or by monetizing assets at appropriate times to realize value; and as an owner-operator Â- we constantly work to increase the value of the assets within our operating businesses and the cash flows they produce through our operating expertise, development capabilities and effective financing.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

