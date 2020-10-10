Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

