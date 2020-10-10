Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

