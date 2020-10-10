Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth about $6,909,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

CAC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.52. 37,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,577. The stock has a market cap of $486.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

