Celer Network Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $1.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.05051946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00054018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031047 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

