ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NYSE:CHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 1,172,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.