ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and BigONE. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $107,309.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,302.47 or 1.00047991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00146697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

