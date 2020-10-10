Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUUIF. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

