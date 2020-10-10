China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 11,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

