Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.50 Million

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report sales of $778.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.00 million to $807.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $891.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,603. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.