Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 72.25 ($0.94).

A number of research firms have recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of LON COA traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 57.52 ($0.75). 968,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.74. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

