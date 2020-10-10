Comparing Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) & Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGTXU)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $5.96 million 5.63 $6.68 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 1.02 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 89.06% 67.17% 57.16% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 12, 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

