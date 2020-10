Comparing Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (OTCMKTS:GT)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber -12.73% -10.48% -2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Level Vision Electronics and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 7 4 0 2.36

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $10.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber $14.75 billion 0.15 -$311.00 million $1.08 8.91

Level Vision Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

