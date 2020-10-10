Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,288.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $68,288.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.