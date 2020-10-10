Credits 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,815.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Credits has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $10,815.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, LBank, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

