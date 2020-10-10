Critical Review: Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) vs. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -103.00% N/A -33.70% Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altisource Asset Management and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.11 -$2.61 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.11 $46.75 million $2.46 5.46

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Summary

Retail Value beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

