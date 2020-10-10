Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.23). Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 353.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 457,320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cutera by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cutera by 809.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 96,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

