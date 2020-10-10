Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $247,244.17

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $247,244.17 and $15,062.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

