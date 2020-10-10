Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.87 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Dent has a market cap of $18.87 million and $792,716.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, OKEx, Coinrail, FCoin, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, Bitbns and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

