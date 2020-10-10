Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Derwent London alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$33.90 during trading hours on Friday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.