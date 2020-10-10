Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,647 call options.

Shares of JNUG stock traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,052.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

