Dock Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Dock has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $12.84 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00250514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00093093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.01515593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00155856 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,080,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.