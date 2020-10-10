DREP (DREP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $653,961.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DREP token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 3% against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $653,961.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

