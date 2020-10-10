Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $27.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,555. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dropbox by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,582. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

