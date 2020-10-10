Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 21.22%.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Educational Development has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Educational Development from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.