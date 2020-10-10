Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $54.63 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Liquid and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and approximately $915,809.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,198,791,500 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Liquid, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.