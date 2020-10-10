Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. The company has a market cap of $89.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

