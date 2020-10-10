EtherGem Reaches Market Cap of $250,195.42 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $250,195.42 and approximately $20,448.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.05073499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031092 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.