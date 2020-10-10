First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.