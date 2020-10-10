FLO (FLO) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $23,986.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

