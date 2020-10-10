Flowchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,290.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 206.4% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $833,311.53 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00008356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.05073499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

