Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) vs. China Networks International (NASDAQ:CNWHF) Head-To-Head Survey

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 0.71 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -131.00 China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -0.90% 0.33% 0.23% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluent and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than China Networks International.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, meaning that its share price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent beats China Networks International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

