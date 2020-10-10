Free Tool Box Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $343,340.00 (FTB)

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $343,340.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00249653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00091749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.01515271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00156020 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,143,124 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

