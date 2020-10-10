Genesis Vision 1-Day Volume Tops $161,812.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $161,812.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00011150 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance and Ovis.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance, Ovis and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

