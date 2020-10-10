Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DNB Markets upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 421,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

