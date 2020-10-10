Golem (GNT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Coinbe, Poloniex and OOOBTC. Golem has a total market capitalization of $98.33 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Iquant, HitBTC, CoinExchange, WazirX, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, Ethfinex, BitBay, Bithumb, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Cobinhood, Liqui, OOOBTC, OKEx, Koinex, GOPAX, Bitbns, Braziliex, Mercatox, BitMart, Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, DragonEX, BigONE, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

