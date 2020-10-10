Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,358. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

