Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,107. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

