Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,107. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit