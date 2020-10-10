Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 106,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.