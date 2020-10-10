HorusPay Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $202,857.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01511515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154814 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

