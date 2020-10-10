Idea Chain Coin Reaches Market Cap of $30.34 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $30.34 million and $74,664.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.