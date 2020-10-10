indaHash (IDH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,115.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,115.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.