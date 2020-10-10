India Globalization Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,432 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Shares of IGC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 15,818,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,329. India Globalization Capital has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.