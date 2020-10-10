Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.69). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 872,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.