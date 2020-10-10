Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.69). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 872,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit