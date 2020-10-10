Komodo Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005026 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Crex24 and Bitbns. Komodo has a market cap of $69.81 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00610640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00072655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00049063 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,247,427 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Crex24, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

