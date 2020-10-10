Kusama Price Tops $29.77 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $29.77 or 0.00263507 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $252.14 million and $29.73 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00250561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00093114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.01511793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00155896 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

