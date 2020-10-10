Level01 One Day Volume Reaches $547,206.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Level01 has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $547,206.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

