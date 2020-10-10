Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 14-15% to $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

