Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,743. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

