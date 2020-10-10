Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 533,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit