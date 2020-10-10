Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 533,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

